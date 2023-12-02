Home

Naveen-Ul-Haq’s IPL 2023 ‘Sweet Mangoes’ Story Directed At Virat Kohli? Afghanistan Pacer Clears Air

LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq came into the limelight during IPL 2023 after his verbal spat with RCB batter Virat Kohli went viral.

Naveen-ul-Haq shares a smile with Virat Kohli during their ODI World Cup 2023 match.

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finally broke his silence in the ‘Sweet Mangoes’ issue that made big headlines during IPL 2023. Naveen, who was playing for Lucknow Super Giants, grabbed the limelight after his verbal spat with former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli went viral on social media.

Co-incidentally, Naveen had also shared a photo on his Instagram story of having mangoes during a Mumbai Indians vs RCB clash. The timing of the post drove the fans to link it with Kohli’s dismissal, creating a massive furore in the media.

However, in a video interview with LSG, Naveen revealed the exact scene of what had happened and stated his post had no relation with the star RCB batter. “I had told Dhaval bhai (LSG team logistics) that I wanted to eat mangoes,” Naveen said.

“And he got mangoes that night itself. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So I was sitting in front of the screen and eating mangoes. There was no picture or anything (of Kohli), it was a Mumbai Indians player on the screen.

“So I wrote ‘sweet mangoes’ and everyone took it in a different way. So even I didn’t say anything, I just left it. I thought it was mango season, so people’s shops should also do well,” added Naveen, who retired from ODIs after the end of World Cup in India earlier this month.

