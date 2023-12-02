By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Naveen-Ul-Haq’s IPL 2023 ‘Sweet Mangoes’ Story Directed At Virat Kohli? Afghanistan Pacer Clears Air
LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq came into the limelight during IPL 2023 after his verbal spat with RCB batter Virat Kohli went viral.
New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finally broke his silence in the ‘Sweet Mangoes’ issue that made big headlines during IPL 2023. Naveen, who was playing for Lucknow Super Giants, grabbed the limelight after his verbal spat with former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli went viral on social media.
Co-incidentally, Naveen had also shared a photo on his Instagram story of having mangoes during a Mumbai Indians vs RCB clash. The timing of the post drove the fans to link it with Kohli’s dismissal, creating a massive furore in the media.
However, in a video interview with LSG, Naveen revealed the exact scene of what had happened and stated his post had no relation with the star RCB batter. “I had told Dhaval bhai (LSG team logistics) that I wanted to eat mangoes,” Naveen said.
Who said “sweet mangoes”?
Full interview on YouTube! #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #DurbansSuperGiants | #DSG | pic.twitter.com/SKGzZv4HQ2
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 2, 2023
“And he got mangoes that night itself. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So I was sitting in front of the screen and eating mangoes. There was no picture or anything (of Kohli), it was a Mumbai Indians player on the screen.
“So I wrote ‘sweet mangoes’ and everyone took it in a different way. So even I didn’t say anything, I just left it. I thought it was mango season, so people’s shops should also do well,” added Naveen, who retired from ODIs after the end of World Cup in India earlier this month.
