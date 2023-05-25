Home

Naveen-ul-Haq’s Reaction to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ Chants at Chepauk During IPL 2023 Eliminator | WATCH

IPL 2023: Naveen lost his cool when fans in Chennai's Chepauk stadium started chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' when Naveen was stationed near the ropes. On hearing it, Naveen reacted gesturing the fans to continue doing it.

Kohli, Kohli chants, Naveen-ul-Haq reacts (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chennai: From Kolkata to Ahmedabad, Naveen-ul-Haq has heard ‘Kohli-Kohli’ chants everywhere. The LSG pacer has shot to limelight after his exchange with Virat Kohli during this IPL season. While Naveen has faced a lot of heat on social space, he has still put up a brave face and taken all of it in his stride. But on Wednesday, Naveen lost his cool when fans in Chennai’s Chepauk stadium started chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ when Naveen was stationed near the ropes. On hearing it, Naveen reacted gesturing the fans to continue doing it.

Here is how Naveen exactly reacted to all the chants from the stands. Check viral clip here:

Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and now Kohli Kohli chants even by the Chennai crowd right before Naveen Ul Haq 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/HhJnw3TAeL — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 24, 2023

Despite his good show with the ball where he picked up four wickets for 34 runs in fours, Naveen ended up on the losing side as Lucknow lost the match by 81 runs. After the game, fans and young cricketers started trolling him with mangoes emojis and photos.

Meanwhile, -ittle known Uttarakhand engineer Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

