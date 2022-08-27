Navjeet Kaur Dhillon banned: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, India’s women’s discus thrower and a medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Russian race walker Aleksandr Ivanov have been banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for using prohibited substances. The AIU reported the decision on Friday. As per a Reuters report, 27-year-old Dhillon tested positive for a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHMCT), an anabolic steroid banned for intake by athletes. It has been reported that Dhillon maintained that she consumed the substance unknowingly as part of a supplement she was using.Also Read - CWG-Bound Sprinter Dhanalakshmi and Triple Jumper Aishwarya Babu Fail Dope Test

While the standard ban for this is usually at 4 years, Navjeet Dhillon's sentence was reduced by a year after she admitted to the doping violation and accepted the sanction. This happened despite her being unable to provide any proof of unknowingly consuming the substance.

Navjeet Dhillon shot to fame after she bagged the bronze medal in women's discus throw at the 2014 Junior World Athletics Championships. She followed it up with a bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games four years later.

Dhillon was also a part of the Indian contingent for the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games but finished a disappointing eighth.

(With agency inputs)