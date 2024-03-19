Home

Navjot Singh Sidhu to Return to Commentary Box During IPL 2024 – REPORT

Sidhu is a rather popular commentator and he always connects with the pulse of the audience. His return to the commentary box will surely add value to the broadcast.

Mohali: Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to return to the commentary box during the upcoming season of the IPL. Reports suggest that he will be part of the broadcast team during the cash-rich league. Sidhu is a rather popular commentator and he always connects with the pulse of the audience. His return to the commentary box will surely add value to the broadcast.

There are multiple feeds catering to languages from across the country, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali, among others.

Presenters

The presenters list includes Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanay Tiwari, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Roopesh Shetty, Suren Sundaram, R Muthuraman, Erin Holland, Grace Hayden, Anand Krishna, Swedha Singh, Nashpreet Kaur, Vishnu Hariharan, and Simaran Kaur.

Sidhu has played 51 Tests, 136 ODIs and amassed 3202, 4413 runs respectively. During his prime, he was regarded as a six-hitter. He also played a crucial part in the 1996 ODI World Cup.

