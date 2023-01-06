NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday

 Here is the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women's Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series.

Published: January 6, 2023 9:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints:   Here is the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NB-W vs OS-W Playing 11s Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 2022 Series. NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday.

Also Read:

Toss– The Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 match toss between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 10.50 AM IST.

Time – January 06, 11.20 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel, C Blakely(VC)

Bowlers: P Graham(C), E Black, E Carson, H Jensen

NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Brave Women: S Barriball, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson(C), Lucy Boucher, NH Patel, Holly Topp, CA Gurrey, B Bezuidenhout, SR Naidu, L Heaps, A Wellington

Otago Sparks: SW Bates, IR James, FC Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, CG Blakely, Kate Ebrahim(C), PM Inglis, HNK Jensen, EJ Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 6, 2023 9:16 AM IST