NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday
Toss– The Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 match toss between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 10.50 AM IST.
Time – January 06, 11.20 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.
NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: P Inglis
Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout
All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel, C Blakely(VC)
Bowlers: P Graham(C), E Black, E Carson, H Jensen
NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs
Northern Brave Women: S Barriball, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson(C), Lucy Boucher, NH Patel, Holly Topp, CA Gurrey, B Bezuidenhout, SR Naidu, L Heaps, A Wellington
Otago Sparks: SW Bates, IR James, FC Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, CG Blakely, Kate Ebrahim(C), PM Inglis, HNK Jensen, EJ Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw
