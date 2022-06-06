New York: Boston Celtics started their 2022 NBA Finals campaign as the visitors outscored the home team 40-16 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 120-108 win in Game 1, stealing the homecourt advantage.Also Read - California Police Search For Shooters Who Killed 6, Hurt 12 in Sacramento

But the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t worry as they have not lost consecutive Playoffs games in the first round, West semis and Conference Finals either. Also Read - Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Injured, Set to be Sidelined

While the NBA history isn’t exactly on the Warriors’ side as teams that win Game 1 of the Finals eventually win the series 70.7% of the time. But then another trivia kind of evens the balance. Only eight out of 17 NBA teams have won an NBA title after winning Game 1 on the road. Also Read - NBA player Clifford Rozier dies of cardiac arrest

Stephen Curry didn’t sound worried after the stunning loss in Game 1. “Just about being honest about what went wrong and holding each other accountable and coming out with another level of effort and misery that we need,” Curry said.

The Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals will be live on Sports 18 and Voot in India on June 6, 5:30 AM onwards.

Stephen Curry will join an exclusive list of greats if he wins his 4th NBA championship to go with his 2 MVPs. The other members of this rarefied club are all-time greats – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

The Celtics are in position to win their record-setting 18th NBA championship, which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles. While, the Warriors are seeking their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons and seventh overall.

ANI Inputs