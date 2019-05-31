The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the NBA Finals 2019 will be livestreamed for fans in India for the first time on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Beginning with game 1 of the NBA Finals 2019 on Friday, all games featuring the Toronto Raptors and two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will be available to fans in India for free across the NBA accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/nbaIndia), Twitter (twitter.com/nba) and YouTube (youtube.com/nba) with English commentary.

The NBA Finals will be broadcast live in India on SONY channels including SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY ESPN. All games on SONY TEN 3 will be available with Hindi commentary. “We are always looking to provide our passionate fans in India with more ways to experience the excitement of our games,” said Diane Gotua, NBA Vice President of Global Business Operations. “Streaming this historic match-up on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, along with broadcasting the games across SONY will deliver unprecedented access to the NBA Finals,” he added.