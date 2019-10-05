NBA teams Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Saturday in Game 2 of the pre-season warm-ups at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. The first match – which was the first time teams from a North American sports league have ever played in India – lived up to its billing as the Pacers pipped Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest.

After the regulation time ended, the scores were locked at 118-118, the match was eventually decided in the extra five minutes when the Pacers, who were trailing throughout the match, went ahead for the first time and managed to edge out Kings to register a close win.

The two games are part of the NBA’s endeavour to explore the Indian market and the initial response seems to be great, with tickets for the matches being sold out.

The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai — the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams’ chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.

Below are details of how you can watch the match LIVE

What: NBA India, Pre-season warm-ups Game 2

When: October 5 (Saturday)

Where: NSCI Dome, SVP stadium in Mumbai.

Time: 7:00 pm IST

On TV: SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 (HD) in English and SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 (HD) in Hindi.