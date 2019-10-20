NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan, opened a clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina to serve people who are uninsured and underinsured.

Following the opening of the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Thursday, Jordan, who had made a $7 million donation to build the state-of-the-art facility, including another which is yet to open, said that the clinic is an attempt to make an “impact”.

“The money is not an issue for me, it’s the commitment to be able to make a difference and make an impact…” Jordan was quoted as saying by CBS News.

The clinic comprises of twelve exam rooms, a physical therapy facility and an x-ray room and was built on Freedom Drive as a study indicated that the area lacked a primary care providers.

Novant Health stated that a Harvard University and UC Berkeley study in 2014 had ranked Charlotte 50th in the list of large 50 cities in terms of social mobility when it came to economic mobility for children born into poverty.

“Care is helping to improve other drivers of health like access to food, housing, education and employment,” said the EVP and chief consumer officer for Novant Health Jesse Cureton.

Meanwhile, a patient said that the clinic is a blessing for the neighbourhood of Camp Green and great for those who don’t have insurance and don’t know what to do.

“It’s just so great to have when you don’t have insurance and you don’t know what to do,” said Sharelle Blake before adding, “So this is a huge blessing for the Camp Green neighborhood.”