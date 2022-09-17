Michael Jordan’s Last Dance Jersey: A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record $10.1 million (over Rs 80 crore) on Thursday, Sotheby’s said. The Chicago Bulls jersey, with Jordan’s number 23 on the back, went for the highest amount of any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, the auction house said.Also Read - IPL Is World's Second Richest League; Key Takeaways From IPL Media Rights Auction

The biography of Michael Jeffrey Jordan, also known by his initials MJ, on the official NBA website states, “By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.” Also Read - NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors No Pushovers Despite Boston Celtics Victory In Game 1

Michael Jordan played for 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan is the principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA and of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He was integral in popularizing the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming a global cultural icon in the process. Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Link And Steps to Download Score on nbe.edu.in

His leaping ability, demonstrated by performing slam dunks from the free-throw line in Slam Dunk Contests, earned him the nicknames “Air Jordan” and “His Airness”. Jordan won his first NBA title with the Bulls in 1991 and followed that achievement with titles in 1992 and 1993, securing a three-peat. Jordan abruptly retired from basketball before the 1993–94 NBA season to play Minor League Baseball but returned to the Bulls in March 1995 and led them to three more championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998, as well as a then-record 72 regular season wins in the 1995–96 NBA season.