Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rannvijay Singha, Tara Sharma, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bham, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, among others, graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception, hosted to celebrate the premiere of pre-season games in India.

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two pre-season games in Mumbai, marking the first games the NBA has played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league.

The NBA India Games 2019 will take place Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at the Dome, SVP, NSCI Stadium here.

The much-awaited NBA pre-season game between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers that will be held in Mumbai’s NSCI stadium has been sold out with the most expensive ticket being sold at Rs 85,000.

Two matches will be played on Friday and Saturday between the Pacers and the Kings. The latter of the two is owned by Indian American businessman Vivek Ranadive. Tickets have been sold only for the match that will take place on Saturday while the game on Friday will be attended by 3,000 kids who are part of the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA programme.

“On Friday seats have been reserved for 3,000 kids from 70 schools in Mumbai. As part of their programme with the Reliance Foundation and the NBA, they will be seeing the match,” organisers told IANS.

“Tickets have been sold only for the match on Saturday. All tickets have been sold and the people can enjoy top quality basketball. This is the first time an NBA pre-season match is being held in India and fans should not be missing it.”

Ticket prices started at Rs 4,500 and went all the way to Rs 85,000 and were divided into eight categories. “The cheapest was worth Rs 4,500. Then it went to Rs 6,000, Rs 7,000, Rs 8,000, Rs 18,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000 and the most expensive was for Rs 85,000,” organisers said.