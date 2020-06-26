NCC vs SD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nightcliff CC vs Southern Districts CC, Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NCC vs SD at Nightcliff Oval: Darwin & District ODD is the second competitive tournament that continues the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. Seven teams are participating in the competition including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. The top-four teams in the points table progress to the semi-finals after 14 rounds. The semis will be played on September 12 followed by the grand finale a week later on September 19. Also Read - VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 27

The matches will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page. Also Read - CCMH vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 26

Toss: The toss between Nightcliff CC and Southern Districts CC will take place at 6:30 AM (IST). Also Read - JUV vs LCE Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Lecce Today's Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1:15 AM IST June 27 Saturday

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Nightcliff Oval



NCC vs SD My Dream11 Team

Adi Dave (captain), Corey Kelly (vice-captain), Michael Kudra, Jhiah Baxter, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist, Matt Hammond, Dean Fry, Phillip Hull, Christopher McEvoy, Michael Ninneman

NCC vs SD Squads

Nightcliff Cricket Club: James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist, Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Lachland Baird, Jacob Thorne, Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley, Michael Kudra

Southern Districts Cricket Club: Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Nathan Boyd

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NCC Dream11 Team/ SD Dream11 Team/ Nightcliff CC Dream11 Team/ Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.