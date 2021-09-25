NCH vs LIO Dream11 Team Predictions CSA T20 Cup

Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions Dream11 Team Prediction CSA T20 Cup- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NCH vs LIO at Diamond Oval: In Match 4 of the CSA T20 Cup tournament, Northern Cape will take on Highveld Lions at the Diamond Oval on Saturday. The CSA T20 Cup NCH vs LIO match will start at 6 PM IST – September 25. Northern Cape lost their opening game against South Western District by 24 runs. They will be hoping to bounce back in this game. Highveld Lions, on the other hand, also lost their opening game by 2 runs against the Western province. Both the teams are eager to grab their first win and will have to be at their best to come in this game. Here is the CSA T20 Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCH vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, NCH vs LIO Fantasy cricket Prediction T20 game, Northern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Highveld Lions Dream11 Team Player List, NCH vs LIO Probable XIs CSA T20 Cup, Fantasy cricket Prediction – Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – CSA T20 Cup.

TOSS: The CSA T20 Cup toss between Northern Cape and Highveld Lions will take place at 5:30 PM IST – September 25.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

NCH vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton (C)

Batters: Evan Jones, Jonathan Vandiar, Qaasim Adams, Dominic Hendricks

All-rounders: Sisanda Magala (VC), Aubrey Swanepoel

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Johan van Dyk, Tshepo Nutli, Lutho Sipamla

NCH vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Northern Cape: Jonathan Vandiar, Ernest Kemm, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Qaasim Adams, Beyers Swanepoel, Issac Dikgale (wk), Johan van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba.

Highveld Lions: Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (Captain), Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell van Buuren, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Nutli.

NCH vs LIO Squads

Northern Cape: Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Jonathan Vandiar, Ernest Kemm, Evan Jones, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Qaasim Adams, Isaac Dikgale (wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Johan van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba, Hanu Vljoen, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Benjamin Van Rensburg.

Highveld Lions: Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton©(wk), Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Ntuli, Ayavuya Myoli, Tladi Bokako, Cofi Yusuf.

