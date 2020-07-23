NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Hints

NCT vs AMD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs at 7:30 PM IST July 23: The penultimate day of the competition has arrived. We have five more matches to look forward to for today. On the third day, Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons played three matches each. Punjab recorded wins in all their three games while Moufflons won two and lost one. Admocs played two matches and lost both while Nicosia Tigers lost both their matches. Also Read - CYM vs PNL Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions, Match 19 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST Thursday July 23

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. Also Read - CYM vs NCT Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 18 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST Thursday July 23

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said. Also Read - PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers, Match 17 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Thursday July 23

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Nicosia Tigers and Amdocs will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

NCT vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Swaroop Pattanaik (vice-captain), Shaildendra Chauhan, Aizaz Jameel, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan, Vimal Khanduri, Vilok Sharma, Faruk Ahmed, Anowar Hussain, Shabbi Ul-Hassan

NCT vs AMD SQUADS

Nicosia Tigers: Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel

Amdocs: Shailendra Chauhan, Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Saurabh Panghal, Chaitas Shah, Avanish Rane, Rahul Shukla, Shravan Kumar, Vijaya Naravula, Aniket Malpure, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Gaurav Sangwan, Neelesh Makarande, Sanjeev Kumar, Lahu Deshmukh

