NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Tigers vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NCT vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 49 and 50 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Black Caps will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NCT vs BCP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 12. Black Caps, who occupy the second position on the ECS T10 Cyprus points table, have won eight games out of their 13 games played so far. On the other hand, Nicosia Tigers have won eight out of their 13 games played thus far and are placed at the third spot on the league table. Black Caps will be starting as favorites to win this game against Nicosia Tigers. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT vs BCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NCT vs BCP Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia Tigers vs Black Caps, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup Semifinal 2: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Central Punjab vs Sindh, Probable XIs, Injury, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium 8 PM IST October 12 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Black Caps and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 12 and 13. Also Read - BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints World T20 Warm-up Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST October 12 Tuesday

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Croatia Match 7 And 8: Captain, Vice-Captain- Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST October 12 Tuesday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Ashish Bam

Batters – Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Atta Ullah

All-rounders – Waqas Akhtar, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan

Bowlers – Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Tomal Aminul

NCT vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers: Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia (Captain), Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain, Shahid Alam (wk).

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (wk), Rajwinder Brar (Captain), Gurwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah.

NCT vs BCP Squads

Nicosia Tigers: Akib Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Neeraj Tiwari, Jahid Hassan, Shajjad Baddan, Mamun Roshid, Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Roman Mazumder, Habibur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Kazi Saiful, Tomal Aminul, Sakhawat Hossain.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Singh Brar, Gurwinder Singh-I, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq-I, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Parminder Singh, Pawandeep, Hardeep Saini, Rakesh Jeevan Kumar, Muteeb Noman, Gagandeep Singh-II, Madhukar Madasu (WK), Deepinderjeet Pal Singh, Manish, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Nitesh Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Shahi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCP Dream11 Team/ NCT Dream11 Team/ Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.