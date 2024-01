Home

Sports

NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2:15 PM IST January 17, Wednesday

NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2:15 PM IST January 17, Wednesday

Here is the ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT vs BFC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT vs BFC Playing 11s ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2024, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Series.

NCT vs BFC

NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT vs BFC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT vs BFC Playing 11s ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2024, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Series. NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2:15 PM IST January 17, Tuesday.

Trending Now

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2024 match toss between Nicosia Tigers and BF Cyprus will take place at 1.45 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 2:15 PM IST, April 18, Tuesday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT vs BFC Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jahid Hassan

Batters: Roman Mazumder (vc), Daniel Hunt, Jevin Isaidore

All-rounders: Waqas Akthar (c), Scott Burdekin, Harry Mapplebeck

Bowlers: Umar Farooq-I, Bear Paice, Alex Goodall, Steve Thornton

NCT vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Waqas Akhtar, Munnah Rahman, Jahid Hassan (wk), Arjun Shahi, Tomal Aminul, Umar Farooq, Sagor Rahman, Mohammad Hussain, Sakhawat Hossain, Bikash Shrestha

BF Cyprus: Jevin Isidore, Scott Burdekin, Adam Davies, Alex Goodall, Bear Paice, Ben Dyson, Daniel Hunt, Windy Miller, Joe Baldwin (wk), Matty Hone, Steve Thornton

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.