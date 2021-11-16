NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NCT vs CES at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: The caravan rolls on in the ongoing Fancode ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament – in match no. 32, Cyprus Eagles will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NCT vs CES match will start at 6 PM IST – November 16. Nicosia Tigers have been brilliant in the ECS T10 Cyprus with five wins from seven matches. With the likes of Faysal Mia and Zeeshan Mehamood in fine form, they head into this game as the favorites. However, Cyprus Eagles pose a stern test given their form in the competition. Boasting star all-rounder Rajasekhar Poluri in their ranks, the Eagles will be eyeing their fourth win of the tournament, making for a good contest in Cyprus.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT vs CES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Naseer Ahmed

Batters – Roman Mazumder, Manikanta Ranimekala, Jawad Shah (VC)

All-rounders – Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Rashidul Hassan (C), Anowar Hossain

Bowlers – Tomal Aminul, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri

NCT vs CES Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (wk), Bilal Hussain, Abid Ali, Sakhawat Hossain, Faysal Mia (C), Ataur Rahman, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Tomal Aminul.

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed (wk), Srinivas Angarekkala, Mani Ranimekala (C), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naresh Kumar, Trirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Muddula Srikanth, Amit Patel, Sekhar Muttamsetti and Ashu Ashu.

NCT vs CES Squads

Cyprus Eagles: Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Thulasi Allur, Abbas Khan, Amandeep singh, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Christos Markides, Jahirul Islam, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Christopher Gergiour, Hardeep Singh.

Nicosia Tigers: Kazi Saiful, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Mamun Roshid, Neeraj Tiwari, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Bilal Hussain, Habibur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Akib Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Faysal Mia.

