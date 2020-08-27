Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nicosia Tigers vs Nicosia XI Fighters Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s NCT vs NFCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In fourth and final match of ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament on Thursday, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will square off against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. The ECS T10 – Cyprus NCT vs NFCC match will begin at 4.30 PM IST – August 27. The Tigers have been the team to beat with splendid performances against the likes of Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Riyaan CC. In stark contrast, the Fighters dwell at the bottom of the table with no wins in three games and have looked bereft of any sort of confidence. Although all signs point towards an emphatic win for the Tigers, they will keep an eye out on the Fighters bowling unit, which possesses the requisite variety to trouble their batting unit. Also Read - RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Cyprus 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12.30 PM IST August 27

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Nicosia Tigers CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take place at 4.15 PM (IST). Also Read - SJ vs PT Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Football Match at Earthquakes Stadium 8 AM IST August 27

Time: 4.30 PM IST Also Read - BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad 3 AM IST August 26

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M. Hasan

Batsmen: Shabib Ul Hassan, R. Mazumder (VC), Jubraz Morol

All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Anowar Hossain, Benojir Ahmed (C)

Bowlers: Habibur Rahman, Ravi Kumar, Saurav Ahmed, Munnah Rahman

NCT vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers CC: Abid Ali (wk), Aizaz Jameel, Sakhawat Hossain, Mangala Gunasekara, Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Abdul Manan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Mainul Hasan (wk), Alvi Chowdhury, Benojir Ahmed, Saurav Ahmed, Sahidur Chowdhury, Taifur Rahman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Ahbab Hussain, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain.

NCT vs NFCC Squads

Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT): Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Mobeen, Aizaz Jameel, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Faruk Rodro, Prasad Suranga, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan, Muteeb Noman, Bilal Hussain, Mangala Gunasekara, Abdul Manan, Amir Sohail, Qasim Anwar, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Umer Waheed, Ravi Kumar.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC (NFCC): Mainul Hasan, Noori Chowdhury, Abdus Shukur, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Rakib Rarafder, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mazidul Islam, Atiqul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Sahidur Chowdhury, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Parvez Miah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ NCT Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team/ Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.