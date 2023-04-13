Home

NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs Napa Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 11 AM IST April 13, Thursday

Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT vs NRK Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers vs Napa Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series.

NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs Napa Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground 11 AM IST April 13, Thursday.

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Nicosia Tigers and Napa Royal Kings will take place at 10.30 AM IST

Time – 11 AM IST, April 13, Thursday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Zeeshan Mahmoud

Batters: Roman Mazumder, Iftekar Jaman(c)

All-Rounders: Munnah Rahman, Hardeep Singh, Yasir Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed(vc)

Bowlers: Jahid Hassan, Fahad Mehmood, Ali Khan, Manzoor Ali.

NCT vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Sagor Rahman (WK), Jahid Hassan (C), Fahad Mehmood, Bikash Shreshta, Munnah Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam, Sohail Adnan.

Napa Royal Kings: Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh (C), Sarpreet Singh, Manzoor Ali, Karan Singh, Karanvir Singh, Rahul Behl (WK), Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Gundeep Singh, Muhammad Hamza.

