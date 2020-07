NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

NCT vs PNL Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia Tigers vs Punjab Lions at 3:30 PM IST July 20: Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

" Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: " We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams."

Toss: The toss between Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

NCT vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Amith Kumar (captain), Anowar Hossain (vice-captain), Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Yasir Khan, Roman Mazumder, Tejwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Abdul Manan, Satish Kumar, Harwinder Singh, Benojir Ahmed

NCT vs PNL SQUADS

Punjab Lions CC: Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Satish Kumar, Gurpartap Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Prasad Suranga, Amardeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sukhjeeth Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Kunal Saini, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Satnam Singh, Vikram Verma, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Amith Kumar, Satish Kumar Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar

Nicosia Tigers CC: Benojir Ahmed, Aizaz Jameel, Rashidul Hasan, Yasir Khan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shabbi Ul-Hassan, Jahid Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Kazi Saiful, Iftekar Jaman, Abdullah Al-Tasmin, Saurav Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Faruk Ahmed, Amir Sohail, Qasim Anwar, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hussain, Abdul Manan, Sakhawat Hossain, Abid Ali, Mainul Hassan

