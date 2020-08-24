NCT vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nicosia Tigers CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 3rd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NCT vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: The third match on the opening day of the league will be played between Nicosia Tigers CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol. The action starts at 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL, 2nd Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Monday August 24

The cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week’s action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL. Also Read - RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC, 1st Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12:30 PM IST Monday August 24

All matches will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. Also Read - ECS T10 - Cyprus, Live Streaming Details, Full Squad And Schedule: All You Need to Know

You can check the NCT vs SLL, 3rd Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Nicosia Tigers CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



NCT vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Kasun Shanaka (captain), Chamal Sadun (vice-captain), Anowar Hossain, Yasir Khan, Qasim Anwar, Faysal Mia, Umer Waheed, BLCS Kumara, Abdul Mobeen, Sujith Tennakoon, Damith Priyantha

NCT vs SLL Squads

Nicosia Tigers CC: M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NCT Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more