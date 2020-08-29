NCT vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 19th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NCT vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the nineteenth and penultimate league match of the ongoing T10 league, Nicosia Tigers will take on Sri Lankan Lions Limassol for the second time in the tournament.

In their previous meeting, Tigers prevailed by 31 runs on the opening day of the event.

After five days of contest, Riyaan CC, with 10 points, took the top spot with five wins out of six matches. However, Cyprus, who also have the same record, are a rung below as Riyaan have a superior net run-rate. Languishing at the bottom are Nicosia XI Fighters who have lost seven out of eight matches while winning just one.

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week’s action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Nicosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



NCT vs SLL My Dream11 Team

B Kumara (captain), R Kumar (vice-captain), A Ali, P Suranga, A Jameel, R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, N Gamage, D Munasinghe, U Waheed, M Gamage

NCT vs SLL Squads

Nicosia Tigers: F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

