Netherlands A vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands A vs Denmark T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NED-A vs DEN at VRA Cricket Ground: In 2nd Unofficial T20, Denmark will take on Netherlands A at the VRA Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Netherlands A vs Denmark T20 NED-A vs DEN match will start at 2:30 PM IST – August 24. Netherlands A will play back-to-back T20s against Denmark on Tuesday. Despite putting only 131 on the runs on the board in the 1st T20, Netherlands A bowled well to win the match by 12 runs. They are 1-0 up in the 3-match series. On the other hand, Denmark did a good job to restrict the hosts for a below-par score. However, they didn't look convincing at all with the bat and managed to score only 119 runs on the board.

TOSS: The Netherlands A vs Denmark T20 toss between Denmark and Netherlands A will take place at 2 PM IST – August 24.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Harare.

Wicketkeeper – S Edwards

Batters – B Cooper, M O’Dowd, R Mahmood, Z Khan, M Shaheen

All-rounders – S Zulfiqar, N Laegsgaard

Bowlers – V Kingma, L V Beek, P Boissevain

Netherlands A: Musa Ahmad, Max O’ Dowd, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Sebastiaan Braat, Philippe Boissevain, Julain De-Mey, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma.

Denmark: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj, Oliver Hald, Omar Hayat, Jonas Henriksen, Zahmeer Khan, Frederik Klokker, Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Shangeev Thanikaithasan.

Netherlands A: Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Ben Cooper, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Julian de Mey, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Musa Nadeem, Navjit Singh, Neils Etman, Philippe Boissevian, Ryan Klein, Sebastiaan Braat, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma.

Denmark: Abdullah Mahmood, Frederik Klokker, Hamid Shah, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Oliver Hald, Omar Hayat, Philip Mansfield, Rizwan Mahmood, Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj, Zahmeer Khan.

