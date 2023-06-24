Top Recommended Stories

Ned vs Nep ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score, Highlights: Netherlands Beat Nepal By 7 Wickets

Updated: June 24, 2023 6:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands vs Nepal’s ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier match which will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. This will be the 14th match of the ODI WC qualifier. The Netherlands have won one out of their two matches, while Nepal have lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Netherlands vs Nepal Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: What a great performance by the Netherlands as the side beat Nepal by seven wickets. Nepal was seen struggling throughout the game. The Netherlands totally dominated the side.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: WICKET!! Another breakthrough for the Netherlands, the just need 10 runs to win the game.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Netherlands just needs 10 runs to win the game against Nepal. This was a great game.

    NED 158/2 (26)

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Their stand has crossed 40 runs mark. This partnership is important for the batting side.

    NED 136/2 (23)

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Netherlands needs 42 runs to win this game. Nepal is looking for a miracle.
    NED 136/2 (23)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: The Netherlands needs 50 runs to win this game. Nepal needs a miracle to make a comeback.

    NED 118/2 (20)

  • 5:38 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: The Netherlands needs 53 runs to win this game. Nepal is under pressure as they were unable to score the chasable big total.

    NED 115/2 (19)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Netherlands needs 64 runs to win this game. This is an easy target for the side.

    NED 104/2 (18)
  • 5:23 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Two quick wickets by Nepal. The side needs more wickets to make a comeback in the game.

    NED 99/2 (15.3)

