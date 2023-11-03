Home

NED vs AFG Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

NED vs AFG Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Netherlands vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Streaming for Free: Netherlands and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other for match 34 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday, October 3. The Netherlands have already defeated table-toppers South Africa and Bangladesh. On the other hand, Afghanistan will also be confident as they also defeated Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England so far and they are also familiar with Lucknow’s pitch considering their IPL experience.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

How we can watch Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Lucknow stay tuned to India.com.

Watch Netherlands vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

NED vs AFG Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.