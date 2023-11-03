Top Recommended Stories

NED Vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard, Highlights: Afghanistan Keep S/F Hope Alive; Beat Netherlands Side By 7 Wickets

As it happened, Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wicket at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Updated: November 3, 2023 8:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 34th Match - scorecard

As it happened – NED vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht struck a gritty half-century but failed to push Netherlands to a competitive total as Afghanistan bowled them out for 179 in a World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow here on Friday.

In the second inning, it was a clinical chase for the Afghanistan side as both Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored their respective half-centuries. Shah smashed 52 runs in 54 balls, and the Afghanistan skipper amassed 56 runs in 64 balls and led their side to a comfortable win. Afghanistan also kept their semi-final hopes alive after this win.

Playing XI:

Netherlands playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Live Updates

  • Nov 3, 2023 8:16 PM IST

    Player Of The Match, Mohammad Nabi After Afghanistan Win: Just focused on my line and length, focused on bowling dot balls. Always try to be consistent with my line and length and use my variations. Always stick to my plans and use the angles. Variations are more variable on some pitches and that’s why I get wickets. I always try to keep it tight and hence bowl with a good economy. Work on my fitness and my diet, still my body is going good and happy to play for Afghanistan.

  • Nov 3, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: A bilstering knock of Afghanistan’s skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah took game all the way towards Afghanistan and they have kept their hope alive for Semifinals.

  • Nov 3, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: As per the last results Afghanistan Won by 7 wickets.

  • Nov 3, 2023 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Aryan Dutt finishes off in style with a four!!! and Afghanistan registers their fourth win in ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: FIFTY!! a beautiful half-century from the Afghanistan skipper Hasmantullah Shahidi. He has led his side from the front.

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Just 17 runs required Shahidi is all set to get his half-century as he is just 2 runs away. AFG 163/3 (29)

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Though the Dutch side has got a wicket here, Afghanistan just need 38 runs. It will be an easy cakewalk for Afghanistan unless there will be a batting collapse. AFG 142-3 (25)

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: A WICKET! against the run of play. Rahmat Shah departs after scoring a half-century. The batter scored 52 runs. AFG 129-3 (22.4)

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: After 22 overs both Afghanistan batters are looking well set to take their side home. AFG 124-2 (22)

  • Nov 3, 2023 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – NED vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: FOUR!!! great shot by Shahidi as he rocks back and cut the delivery of van der Merwe here.

