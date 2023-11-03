Home

NED Vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard, Highlights: Afghanistan Keep S/F Hope Alive; Beat Netherlands Side By 7 Wickets

As it happened, Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wicket at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Netherlands VS Afghanistan 179 (46.3) 177/3 (31.2) Run Rate: (Current: 5.65) AFG need 3 runs in 112 balls at 0.16 rpo Last Wicket: Rahmat Shah c & b Saqib Zulfiqar 52 (54) - 129/3 in 22.4 Over Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) 52 * (63) 5x4, 0x6 Azmatullah Omarzai 31 (28) 3x4, 0x6 Aryan Dutt (8.2-0-45-0) * Colin Ackermann (3-0-12-0)

As it happened – NED vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht struck a gritty half-century but failed to push Netherlands to a competitive total as Afghanistan bowled them out for 179 in a World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow here on Friday.

In the second inning, it was a clinical chase for the Afghanistan side as both Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored their respective half-centuries. Shah smashed 52 runs in 54 balls, and the Afghanistan skipper amassed 56 runs in 64 balls and led their side to a comfortable win. Afghanistan also kept their semi-final hopes alive after this win.

Playing XI:

Netherlands playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

