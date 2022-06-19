NED vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

NED vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM IST June 19, Sunday

TOSS – The NED vs ENG toss between Netherlands and England will take place at 2.00 PM IST

Time – 2:30 PM IST



Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

NED vs ENG My Dream 11 Team

Jos Buttler (c), Scott Edwards, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Max O’Dowd, Dawid Malan (vc), Moeen Ali, Pieter Seelaar Shane Snater, Reece Topley, David Willey

NED vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Netherlands:Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

