NED vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

NED vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM IST June 22, WednesdayAlso Read - NED vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM IST June 19, Sunday

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, NED vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NED vs ENG Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Netherlands vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – ODI Series, NED vs ENG, Netherlands vs England, Netherlands vs England, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI, NED vs ENG Dream11, NED vs ENG, NED vs ENG Best team, NED vs ENG Dream11 Latest News, NED vs ENG Best players, NED vs ENG

TOSS – The NED vs ENG toss between Netherlands and England will take place at 2.00 PM IST

Time – 2:30 PM IST



Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

NED vs ENG My Dream 11 Team

Keepers –Philip Salt, Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Jason Roy (C), Dawid Malan, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders –Moeen Ali, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, David Willey (VC), Reece Topley

NED vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar (c), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.