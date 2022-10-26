NED vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Netherlands vs India T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 27 Thursday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and Netherlands will square off against each other at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 27 Thursday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NED vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, NED vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NED vs IND Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Netherlands vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between India and Netherlands will take place at 12 PM IST – October 27.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

NED vs IND My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Scott Edwards, Max ODowd, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Bas De Leede, Hardik Pandya, van Meekeran, Klaassen, Arshdeep.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh.

NED vs IND Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Shami.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikarmjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Trimm van der Gugten, Frad Klaassen, Meekeran, Roelof van der Merwe.

NED vs IND Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NED vs IND Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.