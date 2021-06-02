Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Stadium in Utrecht

NED vs IRE My Dream11 Team

L Tucker, A Balbirnie, M O’Dowd, P Stirling(C), A McBrine, L Van Beek(VC), M Adair, P Seelaar, B McCarthy, G Dockrell, T van der Gugten

Probable Playing 11s

Netherlands:

Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter

SQUADS

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

