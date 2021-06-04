NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands vs Ireland ODI

In the second ODI of Netherlands vs Ireland ODI tournament, Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland at the Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd on Friday. The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI NED vs IRE match will start at 2 PM IST – June 4. The hosts -Netherlands were quite extraordinary in the latter half of the 1st ODI. They held their nerves and won the match in the final ball by one run to go 1-0 in the series. Meanwhile, Ireland were in control for the most part of the 1st ODI but lost experienced batter Paul Stirling at the wrong moment. They too bowled well and restricted the hosts to just 195 runs, which is a positive thing for them.

TOSS: The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI toss between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at 1.30 PM IST – June 4.

Time: 2 PM IST.

Venue: Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd.

NED vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – Pieter Seelaar, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Craig Young

NED vs IRE Probable Playing 11s

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’ Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield / Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

NED vs IRE Squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tobias Visee, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Timm van der Gugten, and Musa Ahmed.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Joshua Little, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, and Benjamin White.

