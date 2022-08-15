Dream11 Team Prediction

NED vs PAK, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rotterdam 2:30 PM IST August 16, Monday:Also Read - LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dindigul, 3:15 PM IST July 6, Wed

Without a doubt, Pakistan would start overwhelming favourites despite playing away from home. A lot would be expected from Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq considering they are number 1 and 2 in the latest ODI rankings. Also Read - CSR vs GOD Dream11 Team Prediction, APL 2022 Fantasy Hints, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vizag, 1.00 PM IST July 06, Wednesday

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, NED vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NED vs PAK Playing 11s Netherlands vs Pakistan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Netherlands vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Netherlands vs Pakistan. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Match : South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Barabati Stadium, 7 PM IST June 12, Sunday

TOSS – The toss between Netherlands vs Pakistan will take place at 02:00 PM (IST).

Time – 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards (NED), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Max O’Dowd (NED), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Bas de Leede (NED), Vivian Kingma (NED), Mohammad Wasim (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK)

Probable Playing XI

NED: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad.

PAK: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Harris, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Dahani