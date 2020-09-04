Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Netherlands vs Poland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Match NED vs POL at Stadio Artemio Franchi: In another high-profile UEFA Nations League 2020 encounter on Friday evening, Group A teams the Netherlands and Poland will be locking horns at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The UEFA Nations League NED vs POL match will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST – September 5. In the last season, the Oranje did reach the finals of the tournament but succumbed to the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. With new boss Dwight Lodeweges in charge, the Netherlands will be eager to go the distance this time around. Meanwhile, for Poland, they have already qualified for the European Championships next summer by winning eight out of their last 10 matches. With both sides boasting off firepower in their squad, the neutral could expect an exciting encounter. With that being said, here is the Dream11 Prediction of the UEFA Nations League NED vs POL match ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Durham vs Yorkshire T20 Match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 11 PM IST September 4

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Poland will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 5 in India. Also Read - LIT vs KAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Lithuania vs Kazakhstan Matchday 1 at LFF Stadionas in Vilnius 9.30 PM IST September 4

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi. Also Read - NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 Match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10.30 PM IST September 4

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: Zielinski, Szymanski, F De Jong, Wijnaldum

Forwards: Memphis Depay (VC), Luuk de Jong (C), Piatek

NED vs POL Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands: Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Stefan De Vrij.

Poland: Christoph Riegler, Luan Leite, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Christoph Klarer, Kofi Schulz, Dominik Hofbauer, Sandro Ingolitsch, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Daniel Luxbacher, Cory Burke.

NED vs POL SQUADS

Netherlands (NED): Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Stefan De Vrij, Mohammed Ihattaren, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leroy Fer, Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay.

Poland (POL): Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NED Dream11 Team/ POL Dream11 Team/ Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction/ Poland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.