NED vs SCO 1st ODD: Captain, Vice-captain – Netherlands vs Scotland, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam at 2:30 PM IST May 19 Wednesday: Also Read - Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Full schedule, Squads, Match timings, Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODD- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs SCO, 1st ODD, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Scotland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Netherlands vs Scotland, Online Cricket Tips BGR vs DVE 1st ODD, Fantasy Playing Tips – 1st ODD, Netherlands vs Scotland Live Streaming, Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips, NED vs SCO Betting Tips. Also Read - ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODD: Captain, Vice-captain - Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bulawayo at 1 PM IST May 18 Tuesday

TOSS: The Dream11 1st ODD toss between Netherlands vs Scotland will take place at 2:00 PM IST – May 19. Also Read - VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld: Captain, Vice-captain - VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 17 Monday

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

NED vs SCO My Dream11 Team

T Visee, B Cooper, C MacLeod, G Munsey, K Coetzer, B de Leede, S Sharif, A Evans, M Watt, P Boissevain and V Kingma

Captain: G Munsey. Vice-captain: B de Leede

NED vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands

Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Tonny Staal, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain and Aryan Dutt/Vikramjit Singh

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace/Dylan Budge, Alasdair Evans and Gavin Main

NED vs SCO Squads

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

