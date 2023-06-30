Home

NED vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Super Six match: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Today’s Playing 11s At Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe At 12:30 PM IST June 30 Friday

NED vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction ODI World Cup Qualifier Super Six match

Sri Lanka have been unbeaten at the group stage of the World Cup Qualifier.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ODI World Cup Qualifier Super Six- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NED vs SL at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Netherlands take on Sri Lanka at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Friday. The World Cup Qualifier Super Six match NED vs SL match starts at 12:30 PM IST – on June 30. Here is the World Cup Qualifier Super Six Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and NED vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, NED vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, NED vs SL Probable XIs World Cup Qualifier Super Six Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – World Cup Qualifier Super Six.

Sri Lanka cricket team will be kicking off their World Cup Qualifier Super Six campaign with a match against Netherlands today. The Super Six fixture between Netherlands and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka will come into the game having won their last four matches at the group stage. The Asian side displayed a terrific brand of cricket to remain unbeaten in their group. The Dasun Shanaka-led side qualified for the Super Six stage having claimed the top spot in Group B standings. In their last match, Sri Lanka clinched a resounding 82-run win against Scotland. Batting first, Sri Lanka managed to post a respectable total of 245. Later, Maheesh Theekshana came up with a brilliant bowling display to pick up three wickets for Sri Lanka. The Scottish side folded for a lowly total of 163 against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Netherlands secured a second-placed finish at the group stage of the World Cup Qualifier. The Dutch cricket team earned three wins in their four group matches. In their last match, Netherlands bagged a thrilling win against West Indies. The team advanced to the Super Six stage with two points to their name.

Netherlands will be aiming to claim a win today having lost their last three games against Sri Lanka. In their last meeting in July 2006, Sri Lanka had emerged victorious by 55 runs.

TOSS: The World Cup Qualifier Super Six toss between Netherlands and Sri Lanka will take place at 12:00 pm IST – on June 30.

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Probable 11

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c and wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

