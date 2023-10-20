Home

NED Vs SL Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Today’s World Cup Match 19th Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

NED vs SL Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

NED vs SL (credit: Twitter)

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming for Free, Cricket World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards-led is set to take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on October 21. NED are coming off an upset win over South Africa and the Lankan Lions are yet to record a single win in the tournament and will be eyeing to open their account. This will be the first clash of the double-header, Saturday

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match 18th between Netherlands and Sri Lanka online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Satday, October 21 at 10:30 am IST.

Where will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (NED vs SL) will be played at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.

On which TV channel will the match (NED vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in India?

The match (NED vs SL )will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch NED vs SL match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

NED vs SL Cricket Match Free Live Streaming will available be on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

NED vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara/Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

