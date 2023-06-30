Home

Ned Vs Sl Live Streaming World Cup Qualifier Super Six Match In Zimbabwe: When And Where To Watch

Ned Vs Sl World Cup Qualifier Super Six match: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka live cricket match online in India. You can watch NED vs SL Live Stream cricket match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast available on Star Sports network

The Super Six game between Netherlands and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

Netherlands had failed to kick off their World Cup Qualifier journey on a positive note having suffered a defeat in their opening game. They were defeated by hosts Zimbabwe by a margin of six wickets in that game. But the Dutch cricket team scripted a resounding comeback to reach the Super Six stage. They claimed three back-to-back wins to cap off their Group A campaign at the second spot. Netherlands collected six points from four games at the group stage. The Scott Edwards-led side will now be aiming to start their Super Six journey on a promising note when they take the field against a high-flying Sri Lanka cricket team today. The Super Six game between Netherlands and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Netherlands will head into the Super Six stage having defeated West Indies in a thrilling fashion in their last game.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka came up with a clinical display to remain unbeaten at the group stage. The Asian cricket team won all their four matches to finish their group stage campaign at the top spot.

Where is the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match being played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the probable XIs for the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka World Cup Qualifier Super Six match?

Netherlands Probable XI: Scott Edwards (c and wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.