NED vs SPA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Netherlands host Spain in an international friendly tonight in what will be a first meeting between the two giants in five years. Netherlands have been winless in their past four matches while Spain suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat to Ukraine in at the Nations League in October.

Netherlands vs Spain Dream11 Team

Here is today's Dream11 pick for NED vs SPA

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1:15 AM IST – November 12 in India.

NED vs SPA My Dream11 Team

D. De Gea, S Reguilon, S Ramos, S Roberto, N Ake, S Busquets, F De Jong, Q Promes, G Wijnaldum, A Morata (captain), M Depay (vice-captain)

NED vs SPA Full Squads

Netherlands: Stefan De Vrij, Mohammed Ihattaren, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leroy Fer, Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Donyell malen, Daley Blind, Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman

Spain: Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Adama Traore-Diarra, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno, Sergi Roberto, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Eric Garcia, Sergio Reguilon, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos

