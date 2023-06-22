NED vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Home

NED vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Netherlands vs United States Of America, Today’s Playing 11s at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare at 12:30 PM IST June 22 Thursday

Netherlands vs United States Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NED vs USA at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Netherlands NEDll take on United States Of America at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 NED vs USA match NEDll start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 22. Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and NED vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, NED vs USA Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, NED vs USA Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Netherlands vs United States Of America, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Netherlands and United States Of America NEDll take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

NED vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards, Shayan Jahangir

Batters: Wesley Barresi, Steven Taylor, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani

All-rounders: Aaron Jones, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar

NED Vs USA Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt

United States: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones (captain), Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir (wicketkeeper), Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Nosthush Kenjige, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

