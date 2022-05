Dream11 Team Prediction

Time – 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

NED vs WI My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (C), Scott Edwards, Max O Dowd, Rovman Powell (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Logan van Beek, Romario Shepherd, Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hosein, Fred Klaassen, Jayden Seales.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Phillippe Boissevain, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru.