NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen at 2.30 PM IST June 4, Saturday.Also Read - NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Netherlands vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen 2:30 PM IST May 31 Tuesday

Netherlands vs West Indies Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs WI, NED vs WI 3rd ODI, Netherlands Dream 11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Netherlands vs West Indies ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips- NED vs WI 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Tips Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

TOSS: Toss between NED vs WI will take place at 2. PM IST – June 4

Time: 2.30PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

NED vs WI Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Vikramjit Singh, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Aryan Dutt

Captain: Nkrumah Bonner Vice Captain: Brandon King

NED vs WI Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip