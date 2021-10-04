NED XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Netherlands XI vs Italy Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NED XI vs ITA at Cartama Oval: In Match 4 of Championship Week in Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Netherlands XI will take on Italy at the Cartama Oval on Monday. The Dream11 ECC T10 NED XI vs ITA match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 4. Netherlands XI have been really professional right throughout this competition and emerged as winners of Group B by beating Austria in the finals by 4 runs. They are the team to beat in this Championship week. Italy, on the other hand, didn't disappoint with their performances in this tournament as they reached the finals of Group C and lost to European giants England XI in the finals by 6 wickets.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Netherlands XI and Italy will take place at 6 PM IST – October 4.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

NED XI vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nisar Ahmed

Batters – Musa Ahmad, Damith Kosala,Boris Gorlee

All-rounders – Clayton Floyd (VC), Sebastiaan Braat,Baljit- Singh, Amir Sharif (C)

Bowlers – Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey, Ryan Klein

NED XI vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands XI: Sebastiaan Braat (Captain), Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Niels Etman, Olivier Elenbaas, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Julian De-Mey.

Italy: Baljit Singh (Captain), Amir Sharif, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Waas.

NED XI vs ITA Squads

Italy: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas, Simranjit- Singh, Adnan Muhammad.

Netherlands XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Navjit Singh, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Ryan Klein, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Olivier Elenbaas, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt.

