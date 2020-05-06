Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday urged coaches to be sensitive towards young female athletes as their hormones start changing at an adolescent age. She also reiterated that her father always says that it is tougher to work with a young female athlete as there are a lot of issues they face. Also Read - Sania Mirza Has a Request For Yuvraj Singh-Mohammed Kaif Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | SEE POST

"My dad always tells me that to work with a woman tennis player is a lot trickier and a lot more mental because I do think that there are a lot of issues that girls go through, especially when they are adolescents. There are so many changes that are happening, internally in your body and externally as well. You are trying to be the best tennis player that you can be while there are so many hormonal changes happening as well, and it happens throughout the life of a woman." said Sania.

She made her comeback to tennis this year after giving birth to her first child. She won the Hobart International in January before playing an integral role in helping India seal a historic playoff spot in the Fed Cup. She also felt lucky to have managed both tennis and motherhood well.

“Just the way I have managed everything else, I could manage both tennis and motherhood. I am lucky enough to have enough help around me as well, that is a huge plus point for me. My mom and my sister have played a huge part in giving me as much help as possible,” said Sania on being asked about how she is managing the twin-role of mother and professional tennis player.