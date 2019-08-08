1962 Asian Games gold medal winner in Decathlon, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa criticized the recent hype around Hima Das after she won five back-to-back gold medals in Europe in past one month.

As a part of her preparatory tour in the continent, Hima participated in as many athletic meets as possible to get herself some track practice. But her gold medals made her a darling on the internet with politicians, celebrities and even fellow sportspersons hailing the achievement.

Randhwa condemned the entire scenario and termed it “needless hype”, saying it will not do Hima Das or the other athletes any good. “These competitions were not of any standard at all. This sort of needless hype is not good for the players,” he said.

But that did not mean he took away all the credits from Hima. He praised her effort and cautioned her to keep herself focused on not just qualifying for the Olympics but to win a medal. “She is a talented girl, she might even qualify for the Olympics. But qualification shouldn’t be a target, medals need to be the target,” the former athlete added.

Randhawa also lauded the authorities and the administrations and said they are doing a great work leading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “Athletes have been provided with facilities. There is no doubt about that. They have been given good coaches and there has been no delay in payments of any kind for them. There has been a lot of good investment in the right areas,” he said.

However, he did not sound very confident about India's chances of winning a medal in the track and field events of the Tokyo Olympics and feels the country still has a long way to go before winning a medal in field and tracks.