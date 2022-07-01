New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra continued his exceptional form and broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League, on Thursday, securing 2nd position in a star-studded competition. The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw and that effort eventually turned out to be his best as he finished second.Also Read - 89.94 Metres: Watch Neeraj Chopra Shatter National Record | Stockholm Diamond League
His other throws measured 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. He bettered his earlier national record of 89.30m, which his spear had travelled while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 14. Also Read - Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Livestream: When And Where To Watch In India Live
Here is how India reacted to Chopra’s another grand feat. Check reactions here: Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Primed For Podium Finish In Stockholm Diamond League
After shattering the national record, Neeraj Chopra said,”Today, I feel good and after first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year,” Chopra said after the event.
“I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best.”
The next Diamond League Meeting where javelin throw is in the programme is in Monaco on August 10.
It could not be confirmed whether Chopra will take part in it as it will happen just a few days after the Birmingham CWG (July 28 to August 8) where he will be defending his title.