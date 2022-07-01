New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra continued his exceptional form and broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League, on Thursday, securing 2nd position in a star-studded competition. The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw and that effort eventually turned out to be his best as he finished second.Also Read - 89.94 Metres: Watch Neeraj Chopra Shatter National Record | Stockholm Diamond League

His other throws measured 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. He bettered his earlier national record of 89.30m, which his spear had travelled while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 14. Also Read - Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Livestream: When And Where To Watch In India Live

Here is how India reacted to Chopra’s another grand feat. Check reactions here: Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Primed For Podium Finish In Stockholm Diamond League

Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge…. What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm. #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/5ggxrhFcjk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2022

This guy is unstoppable. He is his own competition! #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/IbLGsDhOQB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 30, 2022

This guy is a superman – very soon the javelin will land on the main road – outside the arena!!! #NewNationalRecord!

Keeping the 🔥🔥🔥 burning #NeerajChopra! https://t.co/mHW9DvfpEz — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) June 30, 2022

Incredible-Brilliant-Outstanding!📺 Heartiest congratulations to our Golden Star @Neeraj_chopra1 for a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at #Stockholm. ये छोरे हैं हरियाणे के,ये खुद ही रिकार्ड बनाते हैं और खुद ही तोड़ते हैं✌️🇮🇳 Proud of you #NeerajChopra & Best Wishes! pic.twitter.com/8kJuWrgBoH — Virender Sindhu (@Virendersindhu) June 30, 2022

After shattering the national record, Neeraj Chopra said,”Today, I feel good and after first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year,” Chopra said after the event.

“I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best.”

“I thought I could throw 90m today, but slow improvement is good!”@neeraj_chopra1 was happy with his Indian record at #StockholmDL 🇮🇳 #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/O3jJgmCJ2n — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022

The next Diamond League Meeting where javelin throw is in the programme is in Monaco on August 10.

It could not be confirmed whether Chopra will take part in it as it will happen just a few days after the Birmingham CWG (July 28 to August 8) where he will be defending his title.