Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023: How To Watch Olympic Champion’s Javelin Event Live

Neeraj Chopra is the defending Asian Games champion in men's javelin. Get here live streaming details for the October 4 event.

Neeraj Chopra was in stands to cheer for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian athletes at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou have fared well so far. Out of 62 medals so far, athletics has grabbed 16 – 2 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze. Shooting has yielded the most Indian Indian medals so far in the Asian Games 2023 – 22. The gold medal count in athletics is expected to be up on Wednesday when Neeraj Chopra takes the field on October 4 at 4:35 PM IST in the men’s javelin final event.

Neeraj Chopra, who is the defending champion, has been in tremendous form in 2023. He won two Diamond Leagues before finishing second in the competition final. At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Neeraj bagged gold to become the third javelin thrower in the world to become both Olympic and world champion.

Unlike in the European competitions, Neeraj’s only competition in the Asian Games 2023 are compatriot Kishore Jena and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Coming from Odisha, Jena grabbed the limelight when he finished a creditable fifth in his maiden World Athletics Championship.

19th Asian Games Hangzhou 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TQAEun1mGj — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 29, 2023

Nadeem, on the other hand, has been challenging Neeraj in top competitions since the 2016 South Asian Games. Neeraj and Arshad shared the podium in one-two positions twice so far in 2018 Asian Games and 2023 World Athletics Championships.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023?

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action on October 4 during the men’s javelin event at the HOC Stadium in Hangzhou. Neeraj’s javelin event starts at 4:35 PM IST.

When and where to see Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin event live in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asian Games 2023. Indian fans can catch Neeraj Chopra live on all the Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

