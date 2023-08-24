Home

Neeraj Chopra At World Athletics Championships 2023: How To Watch Olympic Champion Live In India

Neeraj Chopra is one of the two Indian athletes to have won a medal in World Athletics Championships history.

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships 2023. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: One of the sure-shot Indian medal contenders, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his World Athletics Championships 2023 men’s javelin campaign on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. The men’s javelin final event is set to take place on Sunday.

While Parul Chaudhury (women’s 3000m Steeplechase) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) became the only two Indians so far to qualify for the final, the onus will be on Neeraj to better his medal colour that he won in the last edition in Euguene.

In 2022, Neeraj was the only Indian to come home with a medal (silver). Interestingly, Neeraj and Anju Bobby George (2003, bronze) are the only two Indians to win medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra In Group A

The organising committee of World Athletics Championships 2023 released the men’s javelin groupings recently, Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A alongside compatriot DP Manu. However, the task will not be easy for both the Indians in the group it also comprises the likes of 2016 Olympic medal winner Julius Yego of Kenya, Germany’s Julian Weber, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott to name a few.

Neeraj Chopra’s 2023 Show So Far

The 25-year-old had a mixed bag in 2023 so far. Neeraj’s biggest throw in this year came in the form of 88.07m in Doha Diamond League and stands third in the list in 2023. However, he triumphed over both Jakub Vadlejch (89.51m) and Julian Weber (88.72m), who take the two two positions in the list of biggest throws in 2023.

Following the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj had a bit of an injury scare that made him miss a couple of events in a month’s time but the Indian returned with a bang with a winning throw of 87.66m in Lausanne Diamond League in June.

Interestingly, no one has gone past the 90m mark in 2023, and Budapest could be the place for all the biggest javelin throws this season.

India Vs Pakistan In World Athletics Championships 2023?

While India has four athletes at the World Athletics Championships 2023, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Arshad Nadeem is the only Pakistan representative in Budapest. Nadeem has been placed in Group B along with Indian Kishore Jena.

While it will be interesting to see how Jena performs in the qualification round, the real India vs Pakistan fight will be on Sunday, provided any of the Indians and Nadeem qualify for the final. Both Neeraj and Nadeem are very good friends off the field and the Indian had the upper hand against his Pakistani opponent twice – 2018 Asian Games and Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Men’s Javelin Qualification Criteria at World Athletics Championships 2023

A total of 37 participants have been divided into two groups. Athletes who cross the 83m mark in the qualification round or the top 12 throwers overall will make it to the final on Sunday.

Men’s Javelin Throw Event Schedule At World Athletics Championships 2023

The Group A men’s javelin throw event will begin at 1:40 PM IST on August 25 which will have Indian Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu in action. The Group B qualification event will take place on the same day and is scheduled for 3:15 PM IST start. The final on Sunday will start from 11:45 PM IST.

How To Watch Neeraj Chopra Live At World Athletics Championships 2023?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India. Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra live in action on all Sports18 channels in India. If someone is trying to catch Neeraj Chopra live online, Jio Cinema is your destination to watch the Olympic champion in Budapest.

