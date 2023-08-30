Home

Sports

Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: When And Where To Watch Javelin World Champion In India

Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: When And Where To Watch Javelin World Champion In India

Neeraj Chopra became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both Olympic and World Championships titles.

Neeraj Chopra won javelin gold medal in World Athletics Championships in Budapest. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the prestigious Zurich Diamond League 2023 meet when he competes in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field on Thursday. Chopra on Sunday clinched his maiden World Championships title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m. The 25-year-old Chopra has been unbeaten this season, having won two Diamond League meetings in Doha (May 5) and Lausanne (June 30) before his World Championships triumph.

Trending Now

He had won a silver medal in the 2022 edition. The Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny and Andreas Thorkildsen.

You may like to read

In Zurich Diamond League, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Neeraj Chopra will be up against familiar rivals like Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Only Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, won’t be there.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are on top and at second place respectively.

Peters, who has been struggling this season and failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships, is at fourth spot with 15 points from three events. The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where men’s javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17.

World Champion. What a feeling.

India, this is for you.

जय हिन्द | 🇮🇳#WACBudapest2023 pic.twitter.com/iOwtzNsao5 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 28, 2023

Only the top six in the points table will compete in Eugene. Chopra won the title in the 2022 finale held in Zurich. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.

Sreeshankar, who has a season’s and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall in the qualification round. He is currently third in the long jump standings of this Diamond League season, with 10 points from two events.

When will fans get to see Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar in the Zurich Diamond League 2023?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event from 12:12 AM IST (September 1). Murali Sreeshankar will compete in the men’s long jump event on August 31 at 11:54 PM IST. The Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be held at Zurich Letzigrund Stadium in Switzerland.

Which television channels will broadcast the Zurich Diamond League 2023 in India?

Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Zurich Diamond League 2023 in India.

Where to get live streaming of Zurich Diamond League 2023?

The Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

With PTI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES