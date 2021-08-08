Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra has become an overnight sensation and a nation with a population of over a billion cannot see beyond India’s Olympic medalist from Saturday evening. Neeraj came, he saw and he conquered. He was dominating proceeding from his first throw of the spear in Tokyo. Now, the 23-year-old has the world at his feet.Also Read - Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

It is raining rewards for the man who secured India its second-ever Gold at the Olympics. From State governments to IPL franchises, he is being showered with rewards and that should only motivate the young javelin star to do even better in the upcoming years.

Here are the cash rewards and other incentives he would get:

A | Impressed by Neeraj, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 cr.

B | The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would give him Rs 1 Cr each – that makes it Rs 2 Cr.

C | IndiGo announced that it will offer unlimited free travel for one year to Chopra.

D | He will also get a cash reward of Rs 6 crore, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

E | Industrialist Anand Mahindra would gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO.

F | Gurugram-based realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor announced a Rs 25 lakh cash award for Neeraj Chopra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India – Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra – after he became the second Indian to bag an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with an 87.58m throw.