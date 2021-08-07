Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra lived up to the expectations of billions back in India as he won Gold medal on Saturday in Tokyo in the Men’s Javelin throw. With the win, he became the first Indian to win a Gold medal in the field and athletics.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Brings Home Gold From Tokyo: All You Need to Know

The Indian came into the competition as one of the favourite and he truly lived up to the billing. Right from his first throw, he dominated the show. He threw 87.03 with his first throw.

His second throw was even better as got a distance of 87.58m. The Indian looked up for the occasion and was oozing with confidence.

Neeraj Chopra has won the #GOLD medal 🔥🔥🔥#IND have won their SECOND individual gold medal! #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021

Chopra was disappointed with his last throw. He threw 76.79m. He looked gutted straight after the throw. Despite his poor final throw, Chopra made the cut for the final 8 easily.

The 23-year old had beaten Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who finished at second place with an 85.64m throw and he is one of the favorites for the medal.

Neeraj serves as Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army, will throw the spear as long as possible in the final event. The 23-year old has recorded his best throw of 88.07m and bettered that performance in the final, he has won India its first Olympic medal in track and field.